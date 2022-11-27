Is Kriti Sanon dating Prabhas? Did Varun Dhawan confirm their

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon were spotted promoting their movie on Karan Johar’s programme Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa before Bhediya was released. A video was out from the show, in which Varun is seen hinting at Kriti and Prabhas’ romance.

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan are ecstatic right now; post their film Bhediya release. The public and reviewers have given favourable reviews to their most recent film, Bhediya. Before the release, both Varun and Kriti were seen promoting their movie on Karan Johar’s programme Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Now, a video of them has appeared on social media in which Varun is seen hinting at Kriti and Prabhas’ romance.



In the video, Varun was spotted mingling with Karan Johar, where the filmmaker was seen questioning Varun about a list and why Kriti’s name isn’t on it. (VIDEO)



To this, he replies, “Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam…” Kriti interrupts him, but he further continues, “kisi ke dil me hai.” Karan then asks Varun to reveal the name. He says, “Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath.”



Given that Deepika is now engaged in filming Project K, it was rather obvious who the individual was. Soon after Varun made the statement, Kriti was seen blushing.



