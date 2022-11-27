Jamaica Public Library to host holiday event December 6

The Jamaica Public Library will host a Christmas Open House for patrons and friends on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 2-3 p.m. at the library at 316 Main St. in downtown Jamaica.

Holiday refreshments will be served, and guests will be given a holiday take-home goodie bag as a gift from the library. Those attending will be eligible for the grand prize drawing of the Jamaica history book, published at the Jamaica Centennial in 1982 and sold for $20.

Information about the library’s services will be available, including fax, copy, computer and printing services. Plans for next year include adding a notary public service.

Visitors will be encouraged to check out books from the library’s circulation collection. A number of barely used hard cover and paperback books will be available for sale at reduced prices.

Patrons are encouraged to suggest new programs that the library can offer in the year ahead. A sign-up sheet will be available to write down ideas and suggestions.

Those interested in genealogy will want to check out the collection and services of the Guthrie County Genealogy Society, which is housed at the Jamaica Public Library.