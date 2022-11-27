James Gunn: TV Shows and Movies ‘Will Be Connected’ in Future Dcu

There will be decidedly greater connection/continuity between DC TV and film projects once the new Dcu starts taking shape, says James Gunn.On Nov. 1, filmmaker Gunn and longtime producing partner Safran officially stepped into their roles as co-chairmen and CEOs of DC Studios (fka DC Films ), where they oversee “the overall creative direction of the storied superhero franchise across film, TV, and animation under a new, unified banner.”

Said “unified banner” will result in a more consistent connection between projects for the small and big screens, whereas, for example, TV’s Barry Allen/The Flash has been played by Grant Gustin,