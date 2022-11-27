James Jordan sparks concern as he says daughter is ‘really

James Jordan, 44, was inundated with support over the weekend after he explained that his daughter’s illness meant he was unable to tweet his popular Strictly Come Dancing critiques throughout Saturday’s live show.

James shares two-year-old Ella with his wife and former Strictly co-star Ola, 40, and he regularly keeps fans updated with cute pics of their adorable family.

After several fans took to social media to question why James was so silent during Saturday’s Strictly, he responded: “Unfortunately guys – Ella is really unwell so won’t be tweeting tonight. Big love to all.”

Hundreds soon took to the comments to share messages of support and to wish Ella well.

Mairi penned: “Hope Ella gets better soon. There’s nothing worse than seeing your little one unwell. Sending love to all three of you xxx.”

