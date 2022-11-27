James Jordan sparks concern as he says daughter is ‘really

James Jordan, 44, was inundated with support over the weekend after he explained that his daughter’s illness meant he was unable to tweet his popular Strictly Come Dancing critiques throughout Saturday’s live show.
James shares two-year-old Ella with his wife and former Strictly co-star Ola, 40, and he regularly keeps fans updated with cute pics of their adorable family.
After several fans took to social media to question why James was so silent during Saturday’s Strictly, he responded: “Unfortunately guys – Ella is really unwell so won’t be tweeting tonight. Big love to all.”
Hundreds soon took to the comments to share messages of support and to wish Ella well.
Mairi penned: “Hope Ella gets better soon. There’s nothing worse than seeing your little one unwell. Sending love to all three of you xxx.”
Kath echoed: “Aww, sending a big cwtch to her from Wales. Hope she’s feeling much better soon.”
And Maggie added: “Hope little Ella is ok and has you both run ragged again soon poor toots. It’s horrible seeing your little ones sick. I hope you all get some sleep xx.”
In a follow-up tweet, James said Ella had been struggling with a nasty ear infection, however assured fans that she is “a fighter”.
He wrote: “Hi guys – thanks for all of the lovely messages about Ella.
James then added: “She was terrible this morning. She was really screaming. Even in the morning when she woke up, she said, ‘I don’t want to go to nursery’.
“It breaks your heart every time. It feels horrible. She’s really struggling.”
James and Ola are of course best known for their years spent as professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing.
The competition continues next weekend as the likes of Hamza Yassin, Helen Skelton and Will Mellor battle it out for a place in the semi-final.
