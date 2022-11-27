Jason Manford deletes Matt Hancock tweets as he brands fans

Jason Manford, 41, said he had to delete the tweets after receiving an unprecedented outpour of “vitriol and nastiness” from offended I’m A Celebrity fans. The row began when it was confirmed that Matt Hancock had made it into the final of the ITV show, having beaten the likes of Mike Tindall and Seann Walsh.

Chris then responded with a screenshot of Jason’s now-deleted tweet, which read: “Well they shouldn’t keep being such thick c***s them should they?” (sic)

Jason then replied: “I think people voting for Matt Hancock are thick, or naïve, I stand by that.”

As the controversial politician continues to divide opinion, a user named Chris commented on Twitter: “You guys? I’m far from Matt Hancock’s biggest fan but maybe questioning the nation’s low IQ levels isn’t the way to go about things on a Saturday night.”

He said: “Mate, I couldn’t deal with the level of vitriol and nastiness levelled at me for something that I thought would be common sense.

Jason then explained that the trolling he had received left him with no choice but to delete the tweets.

However, when Jason deleted his initial tweet, the user tweeted him again: “@JasonManford bottled it fella.”

Another user named Alrightfans came to Jason’s defence saying that he was “spot on” and that “anyone watching adults getting gunged for a month is braindead”.

Defending himself, Jason hit back: “That is a very simplistic version of what I say in my comedy act.

“If you were listening to what I said tho, my opinion is that ‘I don’t know’, and that the problem with the modern world is everyone is forced into picking a side on things they don’t know about.” (sic)

The opinionated user didn’t stop there and retaliated once again, writing: “Always liked your stand-up Jason, you’re a funny guy.