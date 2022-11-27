Jenna Ortega admits she snubbed Christina Ricci for Wednesday

Christina Ricci brought the character of Wednesday Addams to life way back in the early ‘90s as part of the original Addams Family cast. Now, it’s Jenna Ortega who’s giving the character a new lease of life in Netflix’s Wednesday, although Ricci’s connection to the famous family still lives on as she took on the part of Marilyn Thornhill in the new drama. Therefore, fans would be forgiven for thinking Ortega had the perfect person working alongside her for advice on bringing Wednesday to the screen.

However, this proved not to be the case as Ortega had admitted that despite working closely with Ricci on Wednesday, she avoided any comparisons or advice from her co-star about the role.

Ortega made the revelation as she sat down with another of her colleagues, Emma Myers, for a discussion about the series for MTV News.

“I think when she was on set, neither one of us said Wednesday once to each other,” Ortega said of Ricci.

She explained why: “I don’t think she wanted to get in the way of my performance and feel like she was overbearing.

