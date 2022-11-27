Jeremy Hunt to permanently cut energy bills for millions of

Appearing before the Treasury select committee in parliament on Wednesday, Mr Hunt told MPs that the Government was working towards introducing an energy social tariff for low-income households. Mr Hunt explained how the benefit system had enabled the Government to target those on the lowest incomes with financial support in the current financial crisis. However, Mr Hunt wanted to introduce a more long-term solution.

He said: “I think the challenge we had, or have, is that if we want to help people quickly the benefit system is a way that we can do that.

“We know who everyone is, we have a good idea of their circumstances, so it is an efficient way to get people help quickly.

“But what I said in my comments in the autumn statement is that, whilst we’ll be using that system this year or next year, from April 2024 we want to work towards a social tariff or social discount approach – whereby we reach all people equally on low incomes.”

In his recent Autumn Statement, Mr Hunt announced he would extend support for gas and electricity bills, the Energy Price Guarantee, for a further 12 months.

