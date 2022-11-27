Jodie Sweetin Shared A Post About Being Triggered By Candace

“So when we hear the words ‘traditional’ marriage to describe only one type of marriage, it belittles the love and commitment that many legally married people have for each other,” the statement went on, “and it triggers many of us to a time that we remember how the word ‘tradition’ was cloaked in Christianity and we were basically told that God didn’t want equality for all. Pretty sure God wants us to be happy in safe, loving, loyal, and committed marriages and relationships…”