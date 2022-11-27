Kate and William set for US trip to rival Sussex’s





William and Kate are making their first trip to the US in eight years in the first week of December for the Earthshot Prize in Boston on December 2. The pair will be attending the second Earthshot award ceremony which is an innovative programme founded by Prince William working towards pioneering ideas which tackle the climate crisis.

Meanwhile, on December 6, Meghan and Harry will be receiving the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award for their “heroic” work against “structural racism”. With both the Wales’s and the Sussex’s in the US at the same time Kate and William are hoping to improve the image of the Royal Family across the pond. Royal commentators have suggested that the Royal Family have not diminished in their popularity in the US following the Sussex’s move out there. Kinsey Schofield told Express.co.uk that “American royal watchers are absolutely crazy about the Prince and Princess of Wales.” However, it is evident that the two royal couples represent entirely different lifestyles and wield their popularity in different ways.

Amanda Foreman wrote for in The Sunday Times: “William and Kate are trading in yesterday’s currency. “Leaving aside sheer sartorial glamour, where Kate is unmatched, the Waleses offer the world a fixed basket of virtues: duty, probity, discipline, decency, discretion, loyalty, and commitment.” Despite this ‘basket of virtues’, they are qualities which are valued by some while the Sussex’s portray ‘virtues’ valued by others. Ms Foreman added: “It is a worthy one, to be sure, and also totally — fatally — in step with the values of the over-40 crowd: Baby Boomers, Generation X, and some millennials. READ MORE: Meghan backed to ‘smash’ appearance on major UK reality TV show

“But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are dealers in today’s currency: self-actualisation, self-healing, self-identity, self-care, self-expression, self-confidence, and self-love.” While the Prince and Princess of Wales openly talk about issues such as mental health, violence against women and girls, and LGBTQ+ rights, the Sussex’s embody what are seen as more ‘modern’ values. Their step away from the archaic institution of the Monarchy to live in their new home in Montecito, California only highlights the divide between the couples. Harry and Meghan said that their £11m mansion made them “walk in and go…joy. And exhale. And calm. It’s healing. You feel free.” DON’T MISS:

Such terms which the Sussex’s use are part of a rhetoric adopted by the couple which the rest of the royals are unfamiliar with in public life. The royal family continue to perform their constitutional roles which while being modernised, are different to the Sussex’s roles as celebrities. A Palace insider told Page Six said that William and Kate “are working on behalf of others – versus being a celebrity. “They were always famous, but now they’ve reached a different stage in their public lives – they’re different types of figures.”

