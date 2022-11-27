Kate and William will not ‘run scared’ of Harry and Meghan in US

Palace sources have insisted the Prince and Princess of Wales “won’t be distracted” by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when they travel to the US next week for the Earthshot Prize ceremony.

The couple will spend three days carrying out public engagements in Boston, making it their first official visit to the US since the Sussexes stepped down from their roles and moved to California in March 2020.

The visit comes in the midst of the release of Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare which is now available for pre-order, as well as news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s docu-series will hit Netflix in the next two weeks.

Prince William and Kate’s trip will be their first big overseas visit since taking on their new roles and an opportunity to win over people in America.

A foreign office source insisted that the visit had not been planned with the Montecito-based couple in mind.

“The Palace team are highly cognizant of Meghan and Harry, but equally, they’re not scared of their shadows on this,” they told the Telegraph.

“William is the future King. Harry has taken his path, she’s doing her podcast, they’ve got their issues, but the palace isn’t going to run scared of that, so kudos to them.”

