Kim Kardashian Told North West About The Night She Was Conceived,

After walking in the Balenciaga show, Kim attended the Jean Paul Gaultier show with none other than her daughter North West.
The two were dressed by Olivier Rousteing, who’s the creative director of Balmain. He’s also been friends with Kim and Kanye West for years.
While getting ready, Kim explained this to North and even how their relationship with Olivier led to her being born.
“Northie, I’ve known Olivier since before you were a baby,” Kim said.
“And he gave daddy this blue dress that daddy wanted for me. It was my birthday the year before you were born,” she continued.
“I wore the dress, and I got pregnant and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress,” she said. “So, Olivier might have a little something to do with the reason you’re on this planet.”
Essentially, North’s reaction was every kid when hearing about their conception, LOL:
A mix of “cool story” and “I’m just trying to enjoy my fries and Coke.”
