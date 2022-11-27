Categories
Finance

Live news updates: Bahamas attorney-general hits out at FTX boss


John Ray III, chief executive officer of FTX, arrives at bankruptcy court in Wilmington, Delaware
John Ray III, chief executive of FTX, arrives at bankruptcy court in Wilmington, Delaware, last week © Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg

The Bahamas attorney-general on Sunday hit out at FTX chief executive John Ray III, accusing him of misrepresenting the actions of the islands’ regulators in the case of Sam Bankman-Fried’s collapsed $32bn crypto exchange

During a national address, Ryan Pinder said it was “extremely regrettable” that the new chief executive of FTX Trading “misrepresented” action taken by Bahamian regulators in the wake of FTX’s bankruptcy filing in New York earlier this month. 

“It is possible that the prospect of multi-million dollar legal and consultant fees is driving both their legal strategy and the intemperate statements,” Pinder said. 

Ray, an insolvency professional who oversaw the liquidation of Enron, recently said FTX’s collapse represented the worst case of corporate failure he has seen in over four decades.

He said he had found at FTX international, FTX US and Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research trading company “compromised systems integrity”, “faulty regulatory oversight abroad” and a “concentration of control in the hands of a very small group of inexperienced, unsophisticated and potentially compromised individuals”.

Pinder also defended The Bahamas as a jurisdiction for digital assets.“I am fully confident that, as matters progress, and the activities of the FTX group are either restructured or wound down, The Bahamas will emerge, held in even higher esteem”, he said. 

Elsewhere on the islands, the assessment has been less optimistic. Stefen Deleveaux of the Caribbean Blockchain Alliance told the Financial Times a huge part of his work has been destroyed “because of Sam Bankman-Fried”. 



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: