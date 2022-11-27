Lloyds Bank issues stark energy bill scam warning

Scammers are preying on the uncertainty and worry surrounding rising energy bills in an effort to target unsuspecting Britons. With many worried about higher costs, it is likely some people may have their guard down and fall for scams they otherwise wouldn’t.

One particularly nefarious scam involves energy bill support, claiming Britons are entitled to a rebate or refund.

Lloyds Bank issued a video on the matter, which said: “Beware of texts claiming to be from the Government offering you money off your energy bills.

“Scam messages are being sent with a link to apply for the Government’s Energy Support Scheme.

“If you click the link, you’ll be taken to a site that looks like the Government website – but it isn’t.”

