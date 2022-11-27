London’s fire brigade to sack racist and sexist staff





An independent review of the culture within the LFB was released this week, and the shocking report recorded incidents of a black firefighter finding a noose put beside his locker and a female firefighter finding urine in her helmet. The review was conducted by the former Chief Crown Prosecutor for northwest England, Nazir Afzal who said the report made for “grim reading”.

Commissioner Andy Roe called the report “horrifying” and said that “public confidence and trust” has been “betrayed”. Speaking to reporters, the commissioner said the LFB would take a “zero tolerance” approach, and promised: “Where we find that people have behaved appallingly, we will dismiss them.” He said there was no place for discrimination, harassment or bullying within the fire brigade. Mr Roe said: “From today it will be completely clear to all staff what behaviour isn’t acceptable and what the consequences will be.”

The Independent Culture Review of the London Fire Brigade report conducted 250 interviews with former and current members of the LFD and more than 100 written submissions. The report includes anonymous accounts from more than 2,000 staff members speaking about abuse from coworkers. One incident reports that a Muslim firefighter found a terrorism hotline sticker near his belongings and also reported that when he returned from a pilgrimage, his colleagues asked how his “al-Qaeda training” had gone. There were also reports of female firefighters being groped and beaten, and that people of colour were “frequently the target of racist abuse”. One testimony from a staff member said: “The threshold for bullying is so high, you would have to gouge someone’s eyes out to get sacked. Everything else is seen as banter.” READ MORE: Queen honoured with Windsor Castle’s Christmas decorations

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, said the report’s findings should be “nothing short of a watershed moment for the brigade”. Mr Afzal said that unless something was done about the “toxic culture” within the LFB, then more firefighters will take their lives. Mr Afzal added that he has also received messages from women and ethnic minorities who work for the BBC, the NHS and certain police departments who have reported similar behaviour and has called for a “national inquiry” into other Britain institutions now that the “floodgates” have opened. He said: ““I ask anyone who’s rushing to judgment on London Fire Brigade to look in the mirror and look at themselves because they will see similar things happening.”

Like Loading...