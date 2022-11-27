Luke Grimes Admits He Was Scared Of Riding Horses The First

During an interview on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” Luke Grimes confessed that he had never actually ridden a horse prior to joining the cast of “Yellowstone.” In fact, Grimes admitted that he was actually terrified of horses when he first started training to prepare for “Yellowstone.”

“I was scared for like the first two years,” Grimes said. “You know, it’s got a mind of its own. There’s some close calls, you get a little scared. But now … you just can’t worry about it.” Grimes went on to say that if the rider is worried, the horse will sense that worry, and the whole ride will go awry, as horses are easily spooked. Considering the sheer amount of time that Kayce Dutton — and nearly every character in Yellowstone, for that matter — spends atop a horse, it’s very surprising indeed to hear Grimes was terrified of the animals for so long.

That being said, it’s interesting that Grimes’ own work with horses has somewhat paralleled the work of Kayce Dutton on the Yellowstone ranch, as both have become more accustomed to their surroundings and the demands of everyday life on the ranch. For Kayce, that meant overcoming his feud with his father and accepting the brutal life inherent to the Dutton family ranch. In Grimes’ case, however, that meant learning to feel comfortable when riding a horse.