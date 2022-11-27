Madonna Shared Rare Photos With All Of Her Six Children, And I

Or that time Miss Madonna was swagged out and eating quesadillas in the bathtub.
But now, the Queen of Pop is sharing something even better.
A rare photo with all six of her children!
Here’s Madonna with her kids — Lourdes “Lola” Leon, 26; Rocco Ritchie, 22; David Banda, 17; Chifundo “Mercy” James, 16; and twin daughters Stella and Estere, 10. Wow! They’re all grown up.
Here are her eldest children, Lola and Rocco, with their baby sister Estere.
Her second eldest son and daughter, David and Mercy, with Stella.
And here’s Madonna with her eldest kid Lola again.
Here she is with her son David and one of the twins, Estere.
Here are the twins Stella and Estere serving us Wednesday Addams looks in their stylish outfits behind the turntables.
And here’s Lola helping her little sister drop the bassline.
And mommy dearest serving us fashionable face and nothing less, hunty.
Madonna’s family looks like a lot of fun. I’m happy for them.
Source link