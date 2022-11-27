Majority of drivers support ban on SUVs and call for CAZ in every

According to a survey of 1,000 UK drivers, 59 percent said they would support a ban on larger vehicles like 4x4s, SUVs and other large vehicles. A further 39 percent would support the mandatory introduction of Clean Air Zones in every town and city in the UK, as has been seen in the likes of Bath and Birmingham.

This would mean that motorists could only drive through if they had a low or zero-emission vehicle, like an electric car or a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle.

Energy giants such as BP and Shell are becoming increasingly disliked, likely because of high fuel and energy prices as well as a failure to invest in new technologies.

Almost two-thirds (65 percent) of drivers say they view energy giants less favourably than 12 months ago.

In the first half of 2022, BP invested just 2.5 percent of its profits into renewable energy compared to 31 percent in oil and gas projects.

