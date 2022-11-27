Man shot and killed in Oslo

Police believe the fatal shooting of a Norwegian man in Oslo early Sunday may have been motivated by revenge. The victim was an Oslo resident in his 20s with a long police record, who reportedly has testified in several criminal cases.

The victim also has a string of prior convictions and is part of what Oslo Police described as “a criminal milieu” at a press conference Sunday afternoon. They don’t think he was a random victim of violence in the Norwegian capital.

Police told state broadcaster NRK that revenge is one of the theories they’re working with in their investigation of the shooting. They wouldn’t say whether any weapons have been seized. Two people have so far been called in for questioning after the murder and police wouldn’t rule out more arrests. They also have what they called a good description of the assailant.

The shooting occured in Oslo’s Grønland district downtown near the local metro station. Police received their first call about what appears to be a murder at 4:18am. Emergency crews arrived quickly and the shooting victim was attended to by medical personnel but declared dead at the scene.

