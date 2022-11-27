Man Utd urged to snub Gakpo because of Sancho, Martial and Rashford

Gakpo has been in impressive form for PSV over the last couple of years, making him a target for a host of Premier League clubs. He was strongly linked with a move to Southampton or Leeds over the summer but a stunning season which has seen him score nine times and produce a further 12 assists has made teams further up the table seriously consider a move.

He has been one of the Netherlands’ best players at the World Cup so far, scoring twice for Louis van Gaal as his team tops Group A after two matches. His performances in Qatar have only intensified talk over his future, with United the club to be most heavily linked with a move for his services.

However, Red Devils legend Teddy Sheringham has argued the club do not need him as he is too similar to Martial, Rashford and Sancho, suggesting an out-and-out No 9 should be the priority instead.

