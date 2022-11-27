Man Utd urged to snub Gakpo because of Sancho, Martial and Rashford

Gakpo has been in impressive form for PSV over the last couple of years, making him a target for a host of Premier League clubs. He was strongly linked with a move to Southampton or Leeds over the summer but a stunning season which has seen him score nine times and produce a further 12 assists has made teams further up the table seriously consider a move.
He has been one of the Netherlands’ best players at the World Cup so far, scoring twice for Louis van Gaal as his team tops Group A after two matches. His performances in Qatar have only intensified talk over his future, with United the club to be most heavily linked with a move for his services.
However, Red Devils legend Teddy Sheringham has argued the club do not need him as he is too similar to Martial, Rashford and Sancho, suggesting an out-and-out No 9 should be the priority instead.
The Portugal captain released a statement in the aftermath of the decision being confirmed, stressing his love for the club despite the circumstances regarding his departure.
“Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early,” he wrote. “I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.
“I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”
It remains to be seen whether or not United will launch a bid for Gakpo to replace the outgoing frontman but may have Sheringham’s advice ringing in their ears as they weigh up making an offer.
