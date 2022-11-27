Mapping Environmental Justice to Census Tracts

The Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) published a new Climate and Economic Justice Screening Tool on November 22—providing an interactive map identifying disadvantaged Census tracts.

A press release on WHiteHouse.gov announced the new tool as a key tool for the Biden Administration’s Justice40 initiative, which requires spending 40 percent of federal funds in underserved areas.

The new Climate and Economic Justice Screening Tool defines disadvantaged communities as having one “burden” related to climate change, transportation barriers, lack of green space, lack of indoor plumbing, redlining, legacy pollution, or water pollution. Disadvantaged Census tracts also are above the 65th percentile people in households where income is less than or equal to twice the federal poverty level.

“The Climate and Economic Justice Screening Tool identifies communities that have faced historic injustices and have borne the brunt of pollution so we can ensure they’re some of the first to see the benefits of climate action. This is a major step toward meeting President Biden’s environmental justice goals and forging a better, cleaner future for all,” says CEQ Chair Brenda Mallory in the press release.