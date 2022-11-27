Matt Hancock ‘could land Strictly stint’ after success on I’m A

Over the past three weeks, viewers have watched as MP Matt Hancock has thrown himself into camp life in the latest series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Although according to a PR expert, fans could be seeing more of the 44-year-old on TV next year.
Despite a wave of controversy following his first debut on the ITV reality show, the Suffolk MP has become a fan favourite of the show, earning a spot in the final.
With his newfound celebrity status, PR Mayah Riaz believes fans could be seeing more TV appearances from the 44-year-old.
Due to his stint on I’m A Celeb, the expert believes his success on the show could pull him away from politics and in a completely different direction.
Mayah said: “I can see him hosting a political TV show. He could perhaps even go into Strictly Come Dancing next year if he is able to keep himself relevant.”
READ MORE:I’m a Celeb’s Mike Tindall shares loved-up snap with wife Zara
When Matt first entered the jungle, he was grilled by his campmates on his decision to appear on the show, especially by Loose Women’s Charlene White.
Speaking to her away from the others, he admitted he wanted to show people a different side of him away from being a politician.
Since starring in the show, viewers have seen Matt tackle a series of challenges as he’s eaten cockroaches, swam with a crocodile underwater and had slime dumped all over him to win food for the camp.
Despite the criticism over him being on the show, with a petition surpassing 30,000 to have him leave, Matt has managed to get to the final of the 2022 series.
Source link