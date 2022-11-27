Matt Hancock ‘could land Strictly stint’ after success on I’m A

Over the past three weeks, viewers have watched as MP Matt Hancock has thrown himself into camp life in the latest series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Although according to a PR expert, fans could be seeing more of the 44-year-old on TV next year.

Despite a wave of controversy following his first debut on the ITV reality show, the Suffolk MP has become a fan favourite of the show, earning a spot in the final.

With his newfound celebrity status, PR Mayah Riaz believes fans could be seeing more TV appearances from the 44-year-old.

Due to his stint on I’m A Celeb, the expert believes his success on the show could pull him away from politics and in a completely different direction.

Mayah said: “I can see him hosting a political TV show. He could perhaps even go into Strictly Come Dancing next year if he is able to keep himself relevant.”

