Matt Hancock worth millions – politician’s net worth

Conservative politician Matt Hancock was probably the most surprising contestant in the I’m a Celebrity line-up this year.
According to The Sun, his net worth was estimated at around £705,000-£2.1m in 2020, and around £5million as of 2022.
Matt served as the Health Secretary from July 9, 2018 to June 26, 2021, under former Prime Ministers Theresa May and Boris Johnson.
This meant that Matt was in his position at a time of immense difficulty for the UK, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The Secretary of State for Health has overall responsibility for the business and policies of the department, including financial control, oversight of all NHS delivery and performance, mental health and championing patient safety.
Matt resigned from his post when he was found to be breaching social distancing restrictions.
Following his resignation, Matt was still an MP for West Suffolk.
Chief Whip of the Conservative Party Simon Hart said that Matt going into the jungle was “serious enough” to warrant suspension, according to the BBC.
When MPs have the whip suspended, they are kicked out of the party within Parliament but remain an MP and continue to be paid.
Matt has reportedly still received his £84,000 annual salary whilst taking part in the show.
Off the back of his political career, Matt has written a book from his own unique perspective about the pandemic.
The 592-page hardback is titled Pandemic Diaries: The inside story of Britain’s battle against Covid, and is available from December 6, 2022 at Waterstones for £25.
With his growing popularity due to his appearance on I’m a Celebrity, it will likely be a success.
For his participation in the ITV show, Matt Hancock is reportedly being paid an enormous sum. It has been rumoured that the Conservative MP earned £400,000 during his time in the jungle.
Karma Chameleon singer Boy George was reportedly earning even more for his participation – £500,000.
Matt’s time in the jungle has garnered mixed reviews from the British public, with many taking to social media to both praise the politician and air their grievances.
@curtainspetite tweeted yesterday: “Irrespective of what has gone on before, you totally deserve to be in the final.” @jackandnoraw added: “I use all my five votes on him every night.”
@darlingm777 said: “Getting to know Matt through the show has been a joy! What a super nice guy!
“He has nailed the trials and has consistently been a respectful & loyal team player. Well done, Matt! You are my winner!
However, others were less than impressed. @welshcake74 commented: “You shouldn’t be in there. Absolutely disgraceful.”
@kateycon said: “Hancock is absolutely shameful. The additional grief and heartache for the bereaved families as even if we chose not to watch, it’s covered everywhere. You should all be ashamed of yourselves causing further distress.”
You can catch Matt Hancock in the I’m a Celebrity…Get me Out of Here! final tonight on ITV at 9pm.
