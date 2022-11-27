Matt Hancock worth millions – politician’s net worth

Conservative politician Matt Hancock was probably the most surprising contestant in the I’m a Celebrity line-up this year.

According to The Sun, his net worth was estimated at around £705,000-£2.1m in 2020, and around £5million as of 2022.

Matt served as the Health Secretary from July 9, 2018 to June 26, 2021, under former Prime Ministers Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

This meant that Matt was in his position at a time of immense difficulty for the UK, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

