Matt Hancock’s girlfriend Gina shows off her killer body in

Gina Coladengelo, 45, looked amazing as she showed off her phenomenal figure in a strappy white bikini on the Surfers Paradise beach.

Matt Hancock’s former aide’s swimwear replicated what Myleene Klass famously wore in the I’m a Celeb jungle back in 2006.

She wore her hair in a messy updo and accessorised with bronzed sunglasses and small gold hoop earrings.

Gina was joined by Lioness Jill Scott’s fiancée Shelly Unitt, who applied sun lotion to her back, and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner’s mum Polly.

The women have been getting to know each other as they celebrate their loved ones making it to the 2022 final of the ITV reality show, from the luxury hotel, The Marriott.