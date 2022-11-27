MCU: 10 Best Tweets About Kate & Yelena’s Relationship

Fans are speculating that Hawkeye is returning for a second season after star Hailee Steinfeld posted a cryptic tweet. While the show introduced Clint and Kate’s relationship, there is another dynamic duo fans can’t wait to see more of in a possible season 2.





While Clint and Kate share a special bond as mentor and mentee, the younger hero stole the screen with Yelena Belova, played by the enigmatic Florence Pugh. Fans on Twitter had much to say about Kate and Yelena’s friendship.

Kate and Yelena Have Major Chemistry

When Hawkeye premiered, everyone assumed it would be just a Clint Barton affair with the introduction of his protégé, Kate Bishop. The inclusion of supporting characters like Yelena Belova kept the material snappy, and their few scenes made the show engaging.

The series was surprising for just how much of an entertaining pair the two heroes are. The final episode sees the two in engaging banter that viewers don’t get to see from opposing combatants. Kate and Yelena’s interactions have a jovial hostility that’s great to watch.

Kate and Yelena Are Friendly Enemies

Kate and Yelena’s relationship was unexpected, and the pairing of them as frenemies is endlessly entertaining. Though they share little screentime, they clearly make the most of it. The elevator scene in the last episode sees Kate and Yelena in a battle of wits.

What’s hilarious about their relationship is Kate is clearly trying to stop Yelena from killing Barton, and while in the act of hunting him down, Yelena’s infectious positivity keeps Kate from stopping her. Yelena’s friendly demeanor towards Kate juxtaposes Kate’s positive hostility despite them being on different sides.

Kate and Yelena are Day And Night In Personality

While they couldn’t be more different in personality, Yelena and Kate clearly share a mutual respect built around general trust and good judgement of the other. Despite the two heroes being on different sides, their clashing personalities don’t seem to affect the other.

Yelena’s upbringing as a spy gives her an edge and with her dead-pan sarcasm, she juxtaposed Natasha’s straight-laced attitude in Black Widow. Kate’s good-natured demeanor from her years in a normal upbringing clashes with Yelena’s expertise which make them an enigmatic pairing.

Kate and Yelena Are An Instant Pair

The show initially sets up Barton and Bishop’s team-up, but the most unlikely pairing happened when Yelena unexpectedly shows up in Kate’s apartment while Barton is away. Surprisingly, their first encounter is full of heart, and humor.

Though Belova only shows up in half the episodes, her magnetic and energetic persona matches Bishop’s very well. Their first encounter shows how much they need normalcy and connection, and proves each have met their match in the other. In just a few scenes, their interactions feel incredibly natural.

Kate and Yelena Are The Superior MCU Duo

The MCU is full of dynamic duos, and going into this show, fans expected Clint and Kate’s team-up. What fans likely didn’t expect is for Yelena and Kate to be the scene stealers of the series, with less screentime together than the main characters.

Yelena Belova is an antagonistic force, but her scenes with Kate are lighthearted. Due to the chemistry between leads Hailee Steinfeld and Florence Pugh, Kate and Yelena are the superior duo. Their performances have much needed freshness, and spritely attitudes that compliment each other.

Kate and Yelena Have Great Banter

While Kate was not Yelena’s primary target in her hunt to kill Barton, their brief few meetings sent fans on Twitter into a cascade of imagined conversations between the two. The chemistry between them is definitely setting them up to become allies in future Marvel projects.

While Clint and Kate have a special relationship, Yelena and Kate’s relationship is even more memorable, due to their witty back and forth banter. Yelena’s dry humor and Kate’s naivety is hilarious in context of their dire situations. Their unique relationship is the first time Marvel has really leaned into the female-centric friendship.

They Put People In The Holiday Spirit

Hawkeye was marketed as a Christmas show, set during the holiday season in New York City. The premise follows Clint’s Christmas plans with his family, which change once he crosses paths with Kate, then Yelena.

The unexpected levity between the two contrasts nicely with the more serious subplot of Clint being targeted and trying to escape his past as the Ronin. The spark of friendship between them over the course of three episodes garners a cheerful spirit that matches the holiday overlay of the series.

Kate and Yelena Need A Solo Movie

With standout performances in Hawkeye, fans want more of Kate Bishop and Yelena Belova. Despite the cascade of future projects, there’s is a way Marvel execs could go about another friendly team-up, with both heroes hopefully on the same side.

The newly announced Thunderbolts film will see Yelena take center stage and Kate Bishop will likely appear in a Young Avengers team-up. Due to their popularity as a team, the likeliest way for them to appear again is in a television format. A Disney+ vehicle that explores their personal journeys would also deepen their budding connection.

They Explore Wider Emotions

Though the MCU films focus on larger ensembles, the Disney+ shows allow for more introspective looks at the characters. The character work in Hawkeye fleshes out Clint and Kate, and explores internal conflict as much as external.

The character’s emotions explode in the last episode, when Yelena confronts Clint about Natasha’s death. Their reconciliation of Natasha’s choice brings them together after a fight of uncertainity and anger. Kate’s confrontation with her mother is similarly emotional, and shows how thoughtful these characters are.

Kate and Yelena Define Female Friendship in the MCU

While the women heroes of the MCU have proven their strength tenfold, these female relationships with each other aren’t explored outside of the larger world. Kate and Yelena’s fresh, young dynamic is what the MCU needs more of.

Kate and Yelena’s quickly formed friendship is due to Kate being so trusting as a character, and Yelena’s ability to make friends with anyone. Steinfeld and Pugh’s chemistry is incredibly human, and in a franchise full of magic, their connection resonates with fans.

