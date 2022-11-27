MCU: The 10 Best Tweets About Steve & Bucky’s Relationship

Ever since Steve Rogers retired as Captain America, his best friend Bucky Barnes has been quite lonely. Fans felt it in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and might just feel it further in he upcoming MCU film Thunderbolts.





After all, both had been friends since the 1940s and had gone through a lot of pain that tested their bond. Rogers might have ended his tenure as Captain America in Avengers: Endgame, but the relationship between the two characters is still as strong as ever, evident from the Twitter reactions.

A Ship Name

With a franchise as vast as the MCU, it is quite common for every other character to be shipped with each other, and the general majority of fans collectively refer to them as “Stucky.” This tweet is important for all those who are just getting into the shipping fandom between the two.

While this particular Twitter user is disappointed that the ship name is not Cucky, another one suggested an even better name: Buck Rogers!

Steve’s Real Family

At least in the movies, not much context is offered behind Steve Rogers’ familial roots. Given that he was frozen for most of the 20th century, it is highly plausible for him to have outlived his family and friends from the Second World War (barring his loyal companion Bucky, of course).

Ever since he got “defrosted,” Steve has had his Avengers peers to fall back on for not just saving the world but even for just the times when he needs a friend. As the events following The Winter Soldier have shown audiences, Natasha Romanoff, Bucky, Sam Wilson, and even Nick Fury are Steve’s closest friends in the MCU. So, it only makes sense for fans to equate such characters as his “real family.”

End Of The Line

“I’m with you till the end of the line, pal” are the words that Bucky utters when Steve is grieving over the death of his mother. Years later, they cross each other’s paths again as enemies, only for Steve to remind Bucky of these moving words, reiterating the same dialogue again. Bucky naturally snaps back to his senses and spares his life.

Since then, the line has acquired a cult following as one of the best MCU quotes, still drawing Bucky and Steve fans to tears. It depicts how powerful their friendship has been throughout the MCU despite all the obstacles that compromised it. Regardless of the hardship, they always had each other’s back and never let anything try to tarnish their bond.

Steve And Bucky X Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s latest album Midnights is filled with several emotional musical numbers, “You’re On Your Own Kid” being one of them. As this Twitter user points out, the song’s verses clearly seem to be written in the memory of someone that the songwriter deeply misses.

Despite Steve promising Bucky to stay with him till the end of the line, he still walked away to a different life, leaving Bucky alone with his inner demons. So, it is pretty obvious that Bucky would have his fair share of emotional moments, going through the best times of his friendship with Steve.

The Sad Hugs

Steve and Bucky hugging each other has been a recurring motif in the MCU, which goes well with their friendship’s motto of being with each other till the end of the line. However, this Twitter user aptly observed the duo engages in a total of three hugs with Bucky’s face being hidden in the first two instances.

In the final hug that viewers witness before Steve’s tearjerking conclusion in Endgame, the camera finally points towards Bucky’s face, with Sebastian Stan evoking the best of his emotional expressions, knowing very well what Steve is about to do. After this moment, Bucky will have to fight the good fight alone without the help of his best friend. This is easily one of Bucky’s best moments in the MCU as it humanizes the once-assassin as an emotional hero.

Having Each Other’s Back In Civil War

Tony Stark receives quite a beating at the end of Captain America: Civil War at the hands of Steve and Bucky. Of course, the latter two would not harm a fellow superhero in ordinary circumstances, but then again, Civil War tested the mental and physical limits of all three characters involved.

With Steve clearly standing in solidarity with Bucky, he was prepared to go against anyone who would harm him even if it is a good friend like Iron Man himself. This is all the more evident in the final fight where Steve and Bucky protect each other and even come together to use Cap’s vibranium shield to immobilize Tony to the fullest.

An Awkwardly Adorable Moment

The first time Steve and Bucky witnessed battle action was, of course, in the middle of World War 2 when both were stationed overseas. Even minute moments of their shared screentime are enough for dedicated “shippers” to overanalyze their relationship.

For instance, the scene from this tweet finds the Captain saving his trusted sidekick from incoming Nazi gunfire. Bucky clings on Steve as the latter rescues him, making for a moment that can be best described as wholesome. After all, despite his exception combat skills, Bucky is still a human as compared to his “Super Soldier” of a friend. In moments when Bucky needs some rescuing, Steve’s efficiency only goes on to show how he always has Bucky’s back.

Protective Bucky

The battle of Wakanda made for quite a majestic sequence in Infinity War, only for Thanos to wreak havoc in the final parts. Although Steve manages to use his hybrid shield against most of his minions, the Titan finally gains the upper hand and manages to land a punch.

Although this doesn’t happen in the movie, a Twitter post believes that Bucky would aggressively react to this to show how protective he is of Steve. Whether fighting Nazis or alien villains, both heroes have proved to effectively rescue each other from safety. Steve facing damage at the hands of Thanos is bound to anger Bucky even if his attacks would hardly harm Thanos. And as viewers have seen multiple times in the previous movies, Steve also is always ready to protect Bucky with a similar level of dedication.

A Comic And Movie Comparison

It can be argued that Bucky’s arc began gaining depth since the events of The Winter Soldier. The third act that finds the brainwashed soldier subconsciously remembering his past and saving Steve from drowning only proves this further.

The original Winter Soldier arc in the comics, on the other hand, found a relatively uninjured Steve making Bucky snap out of his evil state by using the powers of the Cosmic Cube against him. With a more raw and personal ending, the movie would definitely gain the upper hand for many when it comes to emotional merit. Unlike the comic book, Steve isn’t even in his Captain America suit in the adaptation. Instead, he is just shown as a bruised and heartbroken man, reminding Bucky of a past when they both were far-removed from the world of costumed superheroes.

A Comparison With RRR!

One of the most unexpected global hits of this year was the Indian action flick RRR that dealt with two freedom fighters Ram and Bheem going against their British colonizers. While fighting side by side, they also seem to share a close bond that some fans found to be reminiscent to Steve and Bucky’s friendship.

The most obvious similarity is that Bheem and Ram are close friends, only to be in different fractions of their cause. This is very similar to Bucky and Steve’s complicated arc in The Winter Soldier, where their opposition puts them at odds with each other. But comparing the duo to Steve and Bucky only goes on to show how the two Avengers have set a benchmark for wholesome friendships in pop culture.

