Meghan Markle’s clever outfit decision to ‘protect’ herself in

Meghan Markle’s wardrobe largely consists of clothes in the same classic colours; black, navy, white, and varying shades of tan and brown. In fact, the Duchess of Sussex has worn 35 different styles of coats and jackets in cream, beige, tan, camel and brown, and 33 in various shades of black and navy. Meghan was also one of the very first to introduce tonal dressing; dressing head to toe in the same colour, or varying shades or tones of a specific colour. Every colour has a meaning or feelings associated with it, and Express.co.uk spoke to Karen Haller FRSA, the leading global expert in the field of Behavioural Design and Colour Psychology and author of bestseller, The Little Book of Colour about the colours Meghan favours.
Speaking about why Meghan appears to choose white, various browns such as camel and tan, greige or black clothes, Karen said: “What these colours allow the wearer to do is remain largely unnoticed.
“These colours aren’t drawing attention like any of the vivid brights such as red, yellow or lime green.
“At royal events there was a protocol that nobody can outshine the Queen as that is who the public was there to see. The Queen would wear bright colours so that everybody could see her no matter where they were in the crowd.
“That meant that anybody else in the royal party took a ‘back seat’ and one of the easiest ways to do this was through colour, [and] by wearing colours that didn’t draw attention to them.
“Black is often seen as very chic and glamorous, in colour psychology terms black also allows you to hide, it’s a form of protection,” Karen explained.
Prior to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral where she wore black, Meghan was last seen in an ivory Anine Bing sleeveless sweater and Brandon Maxwell Twill Suiting Trousers in beige when attending the Invictus Games One Year to Go event in Dusseldorf.
A few weeks before, she and Prince Harry attended the UN Nelson Mandela Prize award ceremony where Meghan chose a skirt and short sleeve knit from Givenchy both in black.
For the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Meghan stepped out in a bespoke Dior ensemble in greige – a shade rarely seen in the fashion industry.
When she attended the Invictus Games in the Netherlands in April, Meghan’s outfits consisted of a white Valentino suit with a signiture camel wool trench coat, a white Brandon Maxwell belted jacket in white and blue jeans and a black Céline tweed jacket over a white tshirt and light blue jeans.
In terms of tonal dressing, her visit to Canada House back in January 2020, Meghan chose a camel coat, brown roll neck and brown satin skirt.
For Christmas Day in 2017, Meghan wore a brown hat, cream coat, tan heels, brown bag and gloves as she entered the local church in Sandringham.
