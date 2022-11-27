Meghan Markle’s clever outfit decision to ‘protect’ herself in

Meghan Markle’s wardrobe largely consists of clothes in the same classic colours; black, navy, white, and varying shades of tan and brown. In fact, the Duchess of Sussex has worn 35 different styles of coats and jackets in cream, beige, tan, camel and brown, and 33 in various shades of black and navy. Meghan was also one of the very first to introduce tonal dressing; dressing head to toe in the same colour, or varying shades or tones of a specific colour. Every colour has a meaning or feelings associated with it, and Express.co.uk spoke to Karen Haller FRSA, the leading global expert in the field of Behavioural Design and Colour Psychology and author of bestseller, The Little Book of Colour about the colours Meghan favours.

Speaking about why Meghan appears to choose white, various browns such as camel and tan, greige or black clothes, Karen said: “What these colours allow the wearer to do is remain largely unnoticed.

“These colours aren’t drawing attention like any of the vivid brights such as red, yellow or lime green.

“At royal events there was a protocol that nobody can outshine the Queen as that is who the public was there to see. The Queen would wear bright colours so that everybody could see her no matter where they were in the crowd.

“That meant that anybody else in the royal party took a ‘back seat’ and one of the easiest ways to do this was through colour, [and] by wearing colours that didn’t draw attention to them.

READ MORE: Princess Charlene & Prince Albert’s body language analysed – timeline