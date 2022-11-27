Meme Coins and Metaverse Take Over: Dogecoin, Decentraland, and

The crypto market has evolved significantly over the years. From the initial cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), not being socially accepted to now hundreds of various cryptocurrencies making up the market and being accepted as payment worldwide, cryptocurrency has truly grown. The past couple of years have been significant for crypto as NFTs blew up majorly, increasing crypto users, and gaining more attention to the crypto landscape. However, the new trends seem to include meme coins and the metaverse. Both of these sectors are prominent and seem to be gaining popularity quickly. Let’s see how the market has evolved from Dogecoin (DOGE) and Decentraland (MANA) to Dogeliens (DOGET).

Dogecoin: The Leader Of Meme Coins

Dogecoin was the very first meme coin to exist and was launched in 2013. With no intention of success, Dogecoin was created to poke fun at the idea of cryptocurrency. Back then, crypto was not accepted by society as many believed it to be a scam. However, over the years, Dogecoin began to gain popularity and soon developed into a strong cryptocurrency.

The past few years have been exceptionally significant for Dogecoin as it became more popular with crypto users. This is partially due to Elon Musk publicly claiming that he owned DOGE tokens. This led to a big increase in DOGE token holders.

Now, Dogecoin is one of the biggest cryptocurrencies, for DOGE is ranked 9th by market capitalization (at the time of writing).

Decentraland and The Metaverse

Decentraland is one of the biggest metaverse-based crypto projects in the market. The metaverse is a new way of crypto that allows users to create and explore their own digital world.

Decentraland defines itself as a virtual reality platform, powered by Ethereum, users can purchase plots of land that they can build upon and monetize. The idea of the metaverse has become of high interest among crypto users as many use it as a way to escape reality. Furthermore, it is popular among gaming enthusiasts as they can earn money whilst having fun.

Dogeliens Merges Meme Coins with the Metaverse

Dogeliens is a new crypto project that is currently in presale and is set to enter the market in 2023. Helping the market evolve, Dogeliens is a meme coin that also explores the metaverse. Its mission is to create a fun platform that carries on the meme coin legacy but with added utility. With a vision to help shape the future of the crypto market, Dogeliens is invading the metaverse intending to provide new games and educational content to help crypto become globally accepted.

It is not common to see a cryptocurrency that merges both meme coins and the metaverse together. But, as both sectors are rising in popularity, it seems as if Dogeliens may be onto something. As a strong project, it seems as if Dogeliens has the potential for success. As it is in presale, DOGET tokens are priced low. However, it is recommended to conduct further research before making any crypto-related decisions due to the volatility of the market.

