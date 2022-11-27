Messi ‘close’ to Inter Miami transfer and could be managed by





MLS outfit Inter Miami are reportedly ‘confident’ that they will sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi at the end of the season. The Argentine hero is out of contract in the summer and could be set to break the heart of Barcelona, who have also been linked with re-signing the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

According to The Times, Inter Miami ‘expect’ Messi to join them at the end of the European season. The American outfit are growing in confidence that the Argentina international will make the move to the MLS over the summer, having held extensive talks with his camp. Inter Miami are co-owned by David Beckham, who is thought to have been incredibly influential in negotiations. The former Manchester United hero has tapped into his relationship with Messi formed through their links with Adidas and has a ‘direct line’ with the higher powers at PSG formed by when he controversially took the role as an ambassador of the Qatar World Cup. The move won’t be overly complicated for Messi either, with the 35-year-old already owning a property in Miami and has ‘enjoyed holidays there with his family’ before. Though Inter Miami are aware that they will not be the only club in the race to sign one of the all-time greats.

PSG are considering attempting to extend Messi’s contract, with Barcelona also keeping tabs on their club legend’s situation. Inter Miami, managed by Phil Neville, are willing to make the forward the highest-paid player in the history of the MLS, however, in a bid to make him the poster boy of their club. They are also willing to bring in players that have worked well with Messi previously, with The Times reporting that the American outfit are eying moves for his former teammates Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas. Suarez joined his former club Nacional in Uruguay earlier this year though remain hopeful that they are capable of prising him away from his boyhood club.

