Met arrest 16-year-old after two teens killed in south east





A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two teenagers were fatally stabbed in Greenwich. Police were called to reports of two separate attacks, one on Sewell Road in Abbey Wood and one on Titmuss Avenue in Thamesmead at around 5.10pm on Saturday, November 26.

At each location, officers found a 16-year-old male with stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of the officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, both teenagers died. The victims were named earlier today as Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke. Their families are being supported by specialist officers, who request that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “This is a positive development in what is a complex and fast-moving investigation. Charlie and Kearne’s families have been informed. “Our investigation is ongoing and we continue to appeal for the public’s help as we build a picture of what happened on Saturday night. “If you have information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, please come forward.” Earlier, Detective Superintendent Richard McDonagh, from the South East Command Unit which includes Greenwich, said: “Tackling violence is a priority for the Met. READ MORE: Woman killed for her organs after travelling to Peru to meet boyfriend

Ward Councillor Anthony Okereke wrote on Twitter: “Awful news tonight of two fatal stabbings in our borough. “Too many of our young people are losing their lives to senseless violence. Something needs to change. My heart goes out to all of those affected.”

Like Loading...