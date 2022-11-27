Mike Tindall reacts to I’m A Celeb exit as he reunites with Zara

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant Mike Tindall narrowly missed out on being crowned King of the Jungle on Saturday night after he was booted from the show. During his time in the jungle, many were worried about how he spoke about the Royal Family and the controversy it could cause. However, he soon became a fan favourite for his personality and humour. He reunited with his wife Zara Tindall on the iconic bridge before arriving at the hotel with his fellow campmates.

As he arrived at the lavish JW Marriott hotel with his wife Zara, Mike threw his arms up in the air in celebration of arriving back into civilisation.

He was given a warm welcome by his former campmates and received a huge hug from Seann Walsh and Sue Cleaver.

After a small catch-up in the hotel lobby with his friends, Mike and Zara headed to their room for a shower and food.

It is unclear if the royal couple will stay in the hotel for the next 48 hours along with the other contestants.

