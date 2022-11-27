Modder turns League of Legends jungle pets into starter Pokémons

Jungle companion Scorchclaw reskinned to Charmander, who turns into Charizard after evolving into its final form. (Photo: Un Pelotudo Jugando YouTube page)

It was only a matter of time before the jungle pets, one of the newest features in League of Legends Preseason 2023 got a mod.

With these pets following junglers around as companions, many thought that they were reminiscent of Pokémon — you pick a starter pet (in this case, an egg), train and feed it, so it evolves into its first, and eventually. its final form.

And with the Gustwalker, Mosstomper, and Scorchclaw reminding many of Squirtle (except the element is wind), Bulbasaur, and Charmander, a clever modder came out with starter Pokémon skins for these pets.

Content creator Un Pelotudo Jugando posted a video of the mod on YouTube and Twitter on Friday evening (25 November).

The video showed each Pokémon starter and how they move around, receive treats, and evolve into their final form.

The models were ported by a certain Kingshound with Un Pelotudo Jugando. These pet skins look and sound like the starter Pokémon of your choice, but their effects and gameplay remain the same.

“I was disappointed to find out the second evolution doesn’t change the model or sound effects, so there [are] effectively just two models for each pet,” Un Pelotudo Jugando said.

The creator also stated that they would release a second version to sync with the sound of the evolution with the animation.

Un Pelotudo Jugando made other League of Legends mods in the past, including a custom Katarina skin—using Majima from Sega’s Yakuza series.

Does this jungle pet mod pass Pokémon’s IP rules?

Gotta catch them all? Squirtle, Charmander, and Bulbasaur starter pokemon as jungle pet mods. (Photo: Un Pelotudo Jugando YouTube page)

The quick answer is, unfortunately, no.

“We’re not in a position to review requests to use the Pokémon intellectual property (including its characters, names, and designs),” said the Pokémon Support FAQ page.

This means that you cannot use anything related to Pokémon’s IP in your project “in any way”.

Is it legal and safe to use mods for League of Legends?

Unlike the question on the Pokémon IP, using mods for League of Legends is actually a bit of a grey area.

According to the Legal Jibber Jabber of Riot Games, as long as you follow the Terms of Use and use a mod “strictly for non-commercial community use”, it should be okay.

However, the same page also says that Riot has the “right to deny anyone the use of [their] IP at any time, for any reason or no reason”.

This would include decisions where the company thinks that you’re using the IP inappropriately.

This means you can make mods for yourself and share with the community for free, as long as it follows Riot’s standards and terms of use.

Riot can also share your mod/creation if they think it’s worth the spotlight, but only after they’ve obtained permission from you.

It also seems that the only free mods allowed at this point are mostly skins.

Most mods also need third-party applications not supported by Riot, like LCS-Manager and Fantome, so unless you created the skin or got it from someone you trust, you’d be treading on unsafe territory.

The software can slow down your PC’s performance, so if you’re not prepared for all these, then it’s generally not recommended to try it.

Either way, it was fun to see our favourite Pokémon roam the Summoner’s Rift, even if it were just skin mod for League’s jungle pets.

