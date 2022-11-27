Modern Warfare 2 pros ban sniper rifles ahead of CDL Major 1

Modern Warfare 2 pros have reportedly agreed to ban Sniper Rifles from competitive matches ahead of the start of Call of Duty League season, which starts with CDL Major 1 Qualifiers on December 2.

The launch of any new Call of Duty means its player base has to spend some time sounding out the best weapons, equipment, scorestreaks, and more.

That remains true for professional players as well, with GAs (gentlemen’s agreements) incredibly common. These allow the competitive community to exclude guns, equipment and more that they feel is unbalanced, despite being technically allowed under CDL rules.

Now, ahead of the Call of Duty League season, MW2 pros have reportedly agreed to ban Sniper Rifles from all competitive matches.

MW2 pros GA Snipers ahead of CDL start

In a move that is sure to provoke backlash and debate, LA Thieves’ Sam ‘Octane’ Larew revealed in a 26 November tweet that pros have agreed to GA Snipers entirely.

The game mode specifically affected is Search and Destroy, with Snipers generally left alone in respawn game modes like Hardpoint.

He said: “Hope you guys enjoy watching SND this year with no snipers! [We] played all of Vanguard with snipes and no smokes but geez it sure is overpowered! Sh*t’s comical.”

A series of other CoD pros, including SlasheR, Simp and Bance commented publicly on the topic, seemingly confirming the decision to ban Snipers.

It has happened in previous CoD titles, but many fans enjoy the plays and gameplay variation brought by the weapon class.

A number of prominent community figures spoke critically of the decision. Former CWL caster Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop said: “It’s an absolute joke that certain CDL players are trying to ban snipers this year. One of the most exciting parts of the game for a spectator. Help yourselves out man.”

On a similar note former pro, Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, described it as “downright stupid.”

The Call of Duty League is set to begin with Major 1 Qualifiers on December 2. Barring any changes, we’ll be treated to a Modern Warfare 2 build minus Sniper Rifles and Smoke Grenades.

