Morata matches Torres achievement after Spain and Germany draw

And Alan Shearer, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, also hailed Morata for his contribution while expressing a belief Luis Enrique deserves credit.

“When you’re a coach or a manager you’re making subs because you need them to have an impact, to win the game or save the game,” he stated.

“Morata offered a threat in behind, some of his runs were incredible.

“Your job as a forward is to get across and be there to the ball first. That’s the impact Luis Enrique needed.”

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan, meanwhile, has claimed Germany should have taken their chances earlier – but thinks a draw was a fair result.