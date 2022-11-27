More Accessible Web 3 – The Defiant

Bogdan Alexandrescu is the co-founder and VP of engineering at SAGA. SAGA is focused on lowering the barrier of entry for building in Web3 so that developers can spin up a chain in a single click, and they have an emphasis on the metaverse. In our conversation we will dive deep into Bogdan’s leave from Apple, after 6 years, for crypto full time, any advice that he has for anyone looking to make a similar switch, what the metaverse is, more about SAGA, and the current innovator program they’re running.