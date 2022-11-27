Morocco fans in violent riots in Belgium as car turned over after

With their opening-matchday draw with Croatia and their triumph over Belgium, Morocco are sitting top of Group F on four points, with Canada to play last. The Red Devils, on three points, will slip down to third if Croatia defeat Canada this evening and face Zlatko Dalic in a last-16 play-off next week.

But amid the shocking Snapchat clips from Brussels emerging, discontent is plaguing the Belgium fanbase and the squad. And with the 2022 World Cup likely the last tournament featuring most of the nation’s ‘Golden Age’, their MD3 clash with Croatia will have a significant now-or-never feel.

