Mrs Brown’s Boys star addresses future of BBC series

Mrs Brown’s Boys is set to return this year for two festive specials which will undoubtedly leave viewers in hysterics, with New Year bringing about fresh starts for the much-loved Irish family. Many fans have called for the series to make a return for a full-length series but Danny O’Carroll, who plays Buster in the show, admitted that he doesn’t know if the comedy would ever return.

The BBC series ran for four seasons and first aired in 2011, with the family returning every year for a Christmas special.

Fans of the show have been desperate for a new series with many begging for the family to return, however, Danny has since shut down any hopes for fans.

Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk he said: “Your guess is as good as mine, we are doing a mini-series which is out next year.

“But after that, I don’t know what is happening, a Christmas special. We haven’t done a series in eight years, so we have just been doing Christmas specials every year.

