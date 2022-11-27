Mum says Tesco hack could save £150 a month on food shop

Tony McElroy, Tesco Head of Campaigns, said: “At Tesco, we want our customers to be able to get more out of their food shop whilst keeping delicious meals on the table.

“That’s why we’re encouraging shoppers to implement a weekly Use Up Day, take stock of what they have in their kitchens and make a shopping list before going out to shop.

“A little planning can help to spend less and reduce food waste, helping both our pockets and the planet.”

Tesco has compiled five recipes to help everyone make the most of leftovers, costing less than £1.50 per serving.