My Name is Vendetta cast: Who is in Netflix movie

PARIS, FRANCE – NOVEMBER 20: PARIS, FRANCE – NOVEMBER 20: In this photo illustration, the Netflix media service provider’s logo is displayed on the screen of an Apple MacBook Pro on November 20, 2019 in Paris, France. Netflix, the US giant of online video subscription, has more than 5 million subscribers in France, 4 and a half years after its arrival in France in September 2014. Netflix offers movies and TV series over the internet and now has 137 million subscribers worldwide. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

Glass Onion, White Noise, and the 7 best Netflix movies to watch in December 2022 by Mads Lennon

My Name is Vendetta, originally titled Il mio nome è vendetta, is a new Italian action thriller set to arrive on our Netflix screens on November 30, 2022.

Written and directed by Cosimo Gomez [Ugly Nasty People (2017)], the Italian action crime drama, set in Northern Italy sees a father-daughter duo, Santo and Sofia, embark on a journey of “merciless revenge”, following the deadly home invasion which saw the brutal murders of Sofia’s mother and uncle.

The synopsis for the upcoming release teases that the protagonist will “embrace a legacy of fury and violence” and will settle “scores that have been brooding for almost twenty years,” via Netflix’s Media Center.

If you are curious to learn who will be starring in the movie ahead of its release, you’re in luck! We’ve got all the details on the My Name Is Vendetta cast below.

My Name Is Vendetta cast

Alessandro Gassman and Ginevra Francesconi step into the shoes of the father-daughter duo for the fast-paced action, survival, and revenge film. Being that the movie is of Italian origin, it won’t come as a surprise that the actors starring in the film are also Italian, so their names may not be as familiar to you, but nevertheless, the casting truly brings the movie to life, if you want to learn more about the individual actor, click on their name to be taken to their official IMDb page.

The full cast list, as per IMDb, stars the following actors:

My Name Is Vendetta trailer

Curious to see what you’re in for with the action thriller? Then make sure to check out the official trailer for My Name Is Vendetta below.