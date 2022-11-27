Natalia Dyer And Charlie Heaton’s Relationship Is Shrouded In

When Stranger Things premiered back in 2016 it immediately became one of Netflix’s biggest hits. The show’s cast members rose to fame overnight and with that their private lives were immediately in the spotlight. While many immediately wondered if there is any love on set, eventually it became clear that so-stars Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer are dating.





Today, we're taking a closer look at the couple's relationship, in particular, the mystery that surrounds it. From why the two kept their relationship secret, to just which one of them has a child with their ex — keep on scrolling to find out!





Why Did Natalia Dyer And Charlie Heaton Keep Their Relationship Secret?

While there have been rumors of Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer dating since the show premiered, it wasn’t until December 2017 that the two actors made their red-carpet debut at the 2017 Fashion Awards in London.

While the public only found out that the two were dating once they did their first red-carpet appearance together, Stranger Things co-creator Matt Duffer knew that the two had a connection as soon as they did their first chemistry read.

That first audition, we did a chemistry read with [Heaton and] Natalia, and sparks were flying,” Matt Duffer revealed in an interview with GQ.

By 2019, the two actors have opened up about their relationship interviews. Natalia Dyer opened up about her boyfriend in an interview with Refinery29.

“It’s always really fun. We’re really comfortable with each other, so we can play and feel more free, and we can talk about it before,” the actress said. “There’s that sense of who knows if you’ll ever work together with this person ever again? Who knows? This might be your only chance to play like this.”

In an interview with GQ, Charlie Heaton revealed just why the two Stranger Things stars decided to keep their relationship a secret in the beginning.

“We didn’t really know what the relationship was,” the actor said. “The caginess, anyway, might have been unnecessary.”

For InStyle, Natalia Dyer admitted that she prefers keeping her love life off social media, especially in the beginning.

“It’s a great platform, but it scares me. I’m fearful of general accessibility,” Dyer admitted. “I got rid of my Facebook; I don’t do Twitter. I prefer to keep my personal life separate. My Instagram is a lot more work-based than life-based,” the actress added.

In fact, Dyer even wonders why people are so interested in their romance.

“The weirdest thing about [our relationship] is other people’s perception and reaction to it. Everything else just feels very human. It’s an understanding that would be hard to replicate. It’s an indescribable thing,” the actress told Cosmopolitan UK. “I’m always curious as to why it comes up. Why do people want to know about it?”

Who Is Charlie Heaton’s Secret Child?

While most Stranger Things fans know that Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer are dating, not many know that Heaton actually has a child with his ex-girlfriend Akiko Matsuura. The two have a son named Archie Heaton.

Related: 9 Heartwarming Moments From Joe Keery And Charlie Heaton’s Bromance

When Charlie Heaton was 20 he toured for over a year with the noise rock combo Comanechi, and he fell in love with his ex-girlfriend who as 34 at the time.

“Charlie and Akiko met while in the band Comanechi,” an insider tells Us Weekly. “They share a son, but he lives with Akiko and Charlie visits on occasion. Charlie is in L.A. most of the time auditioning and was filming for Stranger Things, but he jumps across the pond to London to see their son. Akiko and Charlie are amicable coparents.”

Judging from this it seems as if Charlie Heaton isn’t too involved in his son’s life. As of writing, Archie Heaton is eight years old. It is unknown whether Natalia Dyer has met Charlie Heaton’s son or not.

Charlie Heaton And The Mystery Blonde Woman

In August 2022, Charlie Heaton was spotted with a mystery blonde woman that wasn’t Natalia Dyer. Of course, this immediately sparked breakup rumors between the two Stranger Things stars.

As Your Tango reports, Charlie Heaton was spotted with the blonde woman a Gorillaz performance, and she was seen wrapping her arms around him and even sharing “a kiss on, presumably, the cheek.”

However, fans were quick to point out that the woman resembles one of Charlie Heaton’s close friends and that there is no indication that he and Natalia Dyer have indeed broken up.