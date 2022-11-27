Netflix is adding 39 new movies and shows this week (Nov 27,

Thanksgiving may be over but Hanukkah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa are right around the corner so there is a lot to celebrate. But before we get together with family and friends, we can celebrate new movies and shows coming to Netflix this week.

This week brings a returning Netflix Original series, a new Netflix movie based on a classic novel, and a new rendition of the classic Christmas Carol.

Season 2 part 1 of Firefly Lane hits Netflix on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The show is based on the book series by Kristin Hannah. The first nine episodes will be available and will bring us back into the lives of Tully and Kate. We learn what could destroy the friendship between the two best friends as well as how Kate is dealing with Johnny’s trip to Iraq. Tully is also facing a lawsuit and looking for her dad who she’s never met.

Netflix’s rendition of Lady Chatterley’s Lover is also headed to Netflix on Friday, Dec 2. The movie is based on the well-known book of the same name by D.H. Lawrence and follows Lady Chatterley as she struggles with married life with her husband who is paralyzed from the waist down. Feeling neglected and mistreated, she finds a connection with her gamekeeper, Oliver Mellors. The book was banned for obscenity in the US in 1929 and in many countries in the 1950s and 19060s.

This version stars Emma Corrin, Jack O’Connell, Matthew Duckett, and Joely Richardson.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is also headed to Netflix on Friday, Dec. 2. This animated version features the voices of Luke Evans, Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, James Cosmo, Johnny Flynn, and Jonathan Pryce. As you can probably guess, it tells the story of Charles Dickens’s classic Christmas story.

Netflix is also adding Snack Vs. Chef on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Big Brother seasons 10 and 14 on Friday, Dec. 2, and Bullet Train on Saturday, Dec. 3.

New on Netflix this week: Nov. 27- Dec. 3

Nov. 28

The Action Pack Saves Christmas

Nov. 29

The Creature Cases season 2

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields

Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic

Nov. 30

A Man of Action

My Name Is Vendetta

The Lost Patient

Snack VS. Chef

Take Your Pills: Xanax

Dec. 1

21 Jump Street

Basketball Wives season 1 and 2

Coach Carter

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death season 1

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

The Happytime Murders

Dead End

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean season 1 episodes 25-38

Troll

LEGO Friends: Holiday Special

Love Island USA season 3

Meekah season 1

My Girl

Peppermint

Qala

The Masked Scammer

Sniper: Rogue Mission

Solace

Troy

Dec. 2

Big Brother seasons 10 and 14

Firefly Lane season 2 part 1

Hot Skull

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

My Unorthodox Life season 2

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Sr.

Supermodel Me: Revolution season 1

Warriors of Future

Dec. 3

Bullet Train

The Best of Me

Bullet Train

The Best of Me