Netflix Reveals ‘Luther’s First Look and We’re In!

With very little left until the end of the year, Netflix begins to outline its offer for the first months of 2023. And Idris Elba joins the streaming service with Luther, his new movie, of which the streaming service released the first look and promises to be a bombshell. Do you want to know more? Keep reading!

Here we go!

Netflix didn’t release too many details about Luther. We don’t even have the official synopsis for the movie. But we do know the details of the team that is in charge of the film on and off the cameras… and it’s HUGE. In addition to Idris Elba, Luther‘s cast includes Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, and Dermot Crowle, though no details are known about the characters they’ll be playing.

Leading the team behind the camera are Kris Thykier, Priscilla Paris, Brendan Ferguson, Miki Emmrich, and Dan Finlay serving as executive producers. Meanwhile, Peter Chernin, David Ready, Jenno Topping, Neil Cross, and Idris Elba will take over as producers. Jamie Payne and Neil Crosswill do the same as director and writer, respectively.

Despite not revealing too many details about Luther other than the cast and crew, Netflix confirmed that the film will hit the streaming service in March. In addition, Netflix also gave us an early Christmas gift: Luther‘s first look.

Credit: Netflix

Credit: Netflix

In the images, we can see that Luther is in the middle of a subway entrance and, at some point in the film, he will be a quite cold judging by the snowy landscape. These photos are not very revealing but they are intriguing. Luther definitely got our attention. And yours?

Luther will arrive on Netflix in March 2023.