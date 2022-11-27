Netflix’s Wednesday Lands Surprising Place on Rotten Tomatoes

Taking on Wednesday Addams was a daunting experience for Jenna Ortega, but it is one that has certainly paid off in a big way. Following in the footsteps of Christina Ricci, who played the role in the 90s movies, there were many who believed the Netflix series Wednesday was not going to be able to hold a candle to those movies, or the 60s TV show that came before it. As it stands, Wednesday has been rated the second-best Addams Family adaptation ever, coming behind only the original TV series.





While The Addams Family and Addams Family Values have become two of the most referenced and iconic iterations of the family put on screen, it seems that the darker tone and Tim Burton flair have delivered an experience with the daughter of Morticia Addams and Gomez Addams that the majority of people have been eager to binge-watch their way through.

Critics have not been necessarily glowing in their reviews, but the series has still pulled in a “fresh’ 71% approval rate. When it comes to audiences though, the tally currently sits at 86%, which is hugely improved on the 66% and 63% the two 90s movies have earned themselves. While there have been many other iterations, including two recent animated movies, Wednesday had bested them all, and if all goes well a second season should be pretty much guaranteed.

Wednesday Fans Have Already Begun Petitioning Netflix To Green Light Season 2

There is nothing like a good bit of social media noise to get a TV series some attention. Even though a second season of Wednesday seems a sure thing, there have been plenty of fans threatening Netflix with a boycott if it decides not to bring Jenna Ortega’s darkly sarcastic sleuth back to pay off the season’s cliffhanger ending.

Bringing the Addams Family back to live action under the direction of Tim Burton was potentially a risk, with the memory of previous iterations still being highly regarded by fans. However, it has become clear very quickly that this new take on the ooky, kooky family has been very well received.

One of the biggest highlights of the show for many has been Ortega in the lead role of Wednesday. Delivering the right look, dry sarcasm and dour outlook of Wednesday, Ortega has been a revelation and has taken to the role with relish. Even those who haven’t been taken by the story have still heaped praise on the actress.

With the series showrunners having already revealed that they have plans for the next season, and also have discussed the possibility of spin-offs. Netflix already has a number of universes in place for IPs like The Witcher, and the addition of an Addams Family universe could well be something that will pay off in the long run. With each character potentially having their own story to tell, with Fred Armisen’s Uncle Fester seeming to be first in line, there could be much more to come from the Addams Family in the not too distant future.