New Clean Air Zone launching today with drivers facing £100 daily

The Clean Air Zone in Tyneside was launched in October 2022, with cameras in operation and signage around the area. However, motorists haven’t had to pay yet, with charges only being introduced on January 30, 2023.

Charging will be introduced in two phases – with non-compliant taxis, private hire vehicles, buses, coaches and HGVs being charged from January. Vans and light goods vehicles will not face charges until July 2023 to allow extra time for vehicle replacements, which are currently affected by a national supply shortage.

Manchester’s Clean Air Zone was supposed to launch in May, but was postponed in February, with the Government saying it would allow for a consultation.

Transport for Greater Manchester submitted a revised proposal for the Clean Air Zone in July, but has claimed that the Government has not yet responded. If it goes ahead, it is due to be the biggest Clean Air Zone in the UK and one of the largest emissions-based charging zones in the world.