Norwegian adds new Pula service

NEWS FLASH

Norwegian Air Shuttle will commence a new seasonal service from Copenhagen to Pula, complementing its summer operations from Oslo, Stockholm and Helsinki to the Croatian coastal city. Flights from the Danish capital will launch on June 3 and initially run once per week, before increasing to two weekly from June 28 until the end of the summer season in late October. Further details can be viewed here. The budget carrier will compete directly against SAS Scandinavian Airlines on the route. As previously reported, Norwegian will also introduce services to Skopje next summer as well.