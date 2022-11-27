Parents left devastated after son dies after choking to death on





The family of a five-year-old boy who died after swallowing a notice board pin have shared their devastation after their son died in their arms. Kyle Lewis, five, tragically lost his life after three days of fighting in Rotherham General Hospital. After he began suffering from multiple seizures and a rise in temperature, a scan showed that between 90 to 95 per cent of his brain had been damaged after he swallowed a notice board pin.

“He took his last heartbeat while we were cuddling him,” said the family in a personal message, adding that they are “broken beyond words”. Kyle died only six days after his fifth birthday, with his parents holding him as he died. Emma Lewis, Kyle’s mother, said: “I can’t even explain how I feel. I’m broken beyond words. It doesn’t feel real. I don’t want it to feel real. They kept him on life support until we were ready to say goodbye. “But you’re never ready are you?”

Kyle’s mother praised hospital staff who looked after her son in his final days. Mrs Lewis, speaking to The Star, said: “After that funeral, I can’t go cuddle him anymore. When he was in the chapel I would go two or three times a week. “I would move him up on the bed and I was laying with him, talking to him. It’s destroyed me. People tell me to be strong, it’s not as easy as that. I’ve lost my boy and I can’t think of anything apart from him at the minute. “It’s like I don’t know how to grieve. I don’t know how to feel, I don’t know what to think, I don’t know how to act. I feel like a robot. It broke my heart, but he’s still my boy.” READ MORE: Rail strikes are causing ‘disarray’ to commuters and local businesses

A fundraiser has been set up to help a devastated South Yorkshire family pay tribute to their son, after he passed away last month at just five years old. A GoFundMe, which has already raised £1,155 out of a goal of £4,000, read: “To make things a little easier a few of us wanted to set up this to help give him the best send off possible no parent should have to bury [their] child and have to struggle to find the money to do so.” Mrs Lewis from Swallownest said: “He was the double of his father. Very sneaky, but cheeky at the same time. His favourite saying was ‘it wasn’t me’. He loved dinosaurs. We’ve said instead of him growing his angel wings, he’s grown his dinosaur wings. “(For the funeral), we’ve all got personalised T-shirts with a photo of him and a blue love heart on the front. On the back it has a picture of a t rex and ‘Kyle-saurus’ written on it.”

