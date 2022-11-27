Categories
Paul McCartney Has a Secret Christmas Album for His Family’s Ears

Paul McCartney has a secret Christmas album, but only his family gets to hear it every year. Since his holiday classic “Wonderful Christmastime” earns him the big bucks, a whole album of festive tunes would’ve surely contributed a handsome sum to Paul’s billion-dollar net worth.

His family’s album isn’t the former Beatle’s only secret Christmas album, either.

