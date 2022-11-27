Penny Lancaster shows off son as fans gush he ‘looks like young

Sir Rod Stewart’s wife Penny Lancaster, 51, dedicated an adorable Instagram post to her son Alastair Stewart, in honour of his 17th birthday.

The model gushed in view of her 161,000 followers: “So proud of my boy happy 17th @alastairwstewart.”

Penny, who stunned in a denim jacket for the outing, could be seen smiling from ear to ear while enjoying a dinner at a restaurant with Alastair, who looked dapper in a black short-sleeved shirt, paired with a silver chain.

The Loose Women star also posted a glammed up black and white snap, which was taken during a family night out.

Many fans rushed to the comments section to praise Alastair and send him birthday wishes, while also pointing out that he is the spitting image of his rockstar dad.

melluvly__ commented: “Happy birthday…. Looks like a young Rod.”

christmascarol7172 added: “He looks more and more like Rod every day! HBD.”

However, fan jayneweaver5 suggested: “Definitely takes after his mum.”