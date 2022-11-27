Piers Morgan slams Brit ‘amnesia’ as Matt Hancock in I’m A Celeb

Piers Morgan, 57, has joined a host of famous faces raging that controversial politician, Matt Hancock, 44, has made it to the final of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Matt’s entry into the jungle was slammed by many as it meant he would be leaving his West Suffolk constituents and subsequently had his Tory whip suspended.
Now, he has beaten the likes of Mike Tindall, Seann Walsh and Chris Moyles for a place in the final three alongside Lioness Jill Scott and Hollyoaks’ Owen Warner.
As the show concludes tonight, Piers Morgan has led celebrities hitting out at the MP.
The TalkTV host tweeted: “That Matt Hancock, who should be doing his job as an MP, may win I’m A Celebrity after his appalling handling of the pandemic and shameful sacking for breaking his own lockdown rules.
“It is a damning indictment of the celebrification of politics and the British public’s amnesia.”
READ MORE:I’m a Celeb’s Owen Warner’s girlfriends unveiled after dating co-star
Matt infamously was forced to resign as health secretary in 2021 after CCTV footage of him kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo was leaked.
As a result, he admitted that this had broken the social distancing guidelines at the time.
The incident also sparked the end of his 15-year marriage to Martha Hoyer Millar, with whom he shares three children.
And former I’m A Celebrity star Kadeena Cox added: “At this point I’m over the British public.
“Let’s not forget the moments people had to die alone or say goodbye on FaceTime, not be able to go to funerals, isolate by themselves for months!
“But Matt Hancock is in the final oh didums people #ImACeleb.” (sic)
Nevertheless, Matt does seem to have made a good impression on some of his fellow campmates, including comedian Seann Walsh.
Following his departure from the jungle on Friday, Seann described him as a “lovely guy” in his exit interview and added that he is “still in there for a reason”.
Source link