Pinellas woman found with hatchet protruding from head passes


ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Pinellas County woman found Tuesday with a hatchet protruding from her head died Sunday, just days after her alleged attacker was arrested.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found the 56-year-old woman on the 4000 block of 24th Street North in St. Petersburg. The victim, later identified as Lisa Ann Rogers, 56, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from the hatchet attack.

Deputies said Rogers resided in the same home with the suspect at the time of the incident.

Detectives later identified Michel Dougherty, 40, as the suspect. Police said Dougherty fled St. Petersburg and was eventually located in Gainesvile.

On Thursday, Dougherty was pulled over by a deputy in Alachua County, where he was arrested on a warrant of attempted second-degree murder. He’s scheduled to be transferred to the Pinellas County Jail at a later date.

Deputies said Rogers resided in the same home with the suspect at the time of the incident.



