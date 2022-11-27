PIP claimants set to receive £700 a month boost

As announced in the Autumn Statement, the amount the DWP will pay for each benefit is set to rise by 10.1 percent from next April. One of the benefits included in the rise will be Personal Independence Payment (PIP). PIP is designed to assist people under the state pension age with the additional expenses of having a long-term disability or illness.
There are two components to PIP, the daily living part and the mobility part, with each paying a lower and a higher rate depending on how someone’s condition or disability affects them.
The daily living part helps claimants with the costs of everyday living tasks, and the mobility part helps people who have difficulty getting around because of their condition.
The standard weekly rate currently sits at £61.85 for the daily living component and at £24.45 for the mobility.
The enhanced weekly rate sits at £92.40 for daily living and £64.50 for mobility.
However, from next April, the standard weekly rate for daily living will increase to around £68.10 and the higher rate will increase to £101.75.
For the mobility component, the standard rate will increase to £26.90 and the higher rate will be £71.
Britons are able to claim both components if they need it and can be eligible for any combination of the different amounts.
That means anyone awarded both of the higher payments would get £172.75 a week, equivalent to £691 a month or £8,983 a year.
To be eligible to claim PIP, people will need to be aged 16 years and over but under the state pension age of 66 years.
To be eligible, individuals must have a health condition or disability where they have had difficulties with daily living or getting around (or both) for three months or they expect these difficulties to continue for at least nine months.
If the DWP believes that a person’s condition will never improve then the claim for PIP will have no specified end date.
This is what is known as an indefinite award, which is usually reviewed by the DWP once every 10 years.
If someone does get an indefinite award, they’ll receive PIP for a specific amount of time.
Usually, the decision letter from the DWP will state exactly how long the claim for PIP will be valid for.
In order to be granted the benefit, new claimants will usually be subject to a DWP test to assess the effects their condition has on their daily life.
If a person has a terminal illness, then they do not need to attend an assessment to be awarded PIP.
Conducted over the phone, through a video call or in person, applicants will be scored according to their ability to perform tasks and this will be used to determine how much PIP they get.
The assessment is “not a diagnosis or a medical examination” but an opportunity for a person to talk about how their condition affects them.
In the assessment, people can share the kinds of things they have difficulty with, or can’t do at all, such as walking upstairs or remembering to go to appointments.
According to the most recent DWP data, there are nearly three million people in the UK receiving PIP.
